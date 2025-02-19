Kerala's PSC Pay Hike Controversy Amid Economic Crisis

The Left government in Kerala announced a significant revision to the salaries and benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and its members on Wednesday.

During a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the chairman's salary will now match the top-end scale for district judges, while the members' pay will align with the selection grade scale.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress-led UDF opposition, who argue that such an increment is unreasonable given the state's ongoing economic crisis. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the decision, accusing the government of prioritizing elites over struggling workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)