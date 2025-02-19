Kerala's PSC Pay Hike Controversy Amid Economic Crisis
The Left government in Kerala has decided to increase the salaries of the Kerala Public Service Commission's chairman and members, aligning them with district judges. This decision, made amid economic struggles, has sparked criticism from the opposition, highlighting perceived governmental priorities that favor the elite over the underprivileged.
The Left government in Kerala announced a significant revision to the salaries and benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and its members on Wednesday.
During a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the chairman's salary will now match the top-end scale for district judges, while the members' pay will align with the selection grade scale.
This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress-led UDF opposition, who argue that such an increment is unreasonable given the state's ongoing economic crisis. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the decision, accusing the government of prioritizing elites over struggling workers.
