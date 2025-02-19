Left Menu

Kerala's PSC Pay Hike Controversy Amid Economic Crisis

The Left government in Kerala has decided to increase the salaries of the Kerala Public Service Commission's chairman and members, aligning them with district judges. This decision, made amid economic struggles, has sparked criticism from the opposition, highlighting perceived governmental priorities that favor the elite over the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:16 IST
Kerala's PSC Pay Hike Controversy Amid Economic Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Left government in Kerala announced a significant revision to the salaries and benefits of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman and its members on Wednesday.

During a state Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was decided that the chairman's salary will now match the top-end scale for district judges, while the members' pay will align with the selection grade scale.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress-led UDF opposition, who argue that such an increment is unreasonable given the state's ongoing economic crisis. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the decision, accusing the government of prioritizing elites over struggling workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025