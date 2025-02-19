Left Menu

Denmark Ramps Up Defense Spending Amid Global Tensions

Denmark plans to boost its defense budget by 50 billion crowns, addressing military shortcomings amid global tensions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasizes the urgency of defense enhancements, bypassing lengthy procedures. Denmark, a significant military aid contributor to Ukraine, faces challenges in maintaining its own military readiness.

Updated: 19-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:49 IST
The Danish government has announced a significant increase in its defense budget, totaling an additional 50 billion crowns over this year and the next. This move aims to tackle pressing military deficiencies, as unveiled by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a statement.

Frederiksen, addressing a press conference, highlighted the unstable global situation, implying ongoing uncertainties. She emphasized the critical need for immediate military purchases, bypassing standard tender processes, to enhance Denmark's defense capabilities swiftly.

Denmark, which stands out in military aid to Ukraine, now faces the challenge of replenishing its own depleted resources. The country is under escalating pressure from international allies to boost its military strength further.

