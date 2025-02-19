Bribery Conspiracy Unveiled in Kottayam Jewellery Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) unveiled a bribery conspiracy on Wednesday involving prominent tax officials and a Kerala-based jewellery firm. A chargesheet has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against five individuals, including a former principal commissioner of income tax, before a special court in Ernakulam.

The allegations point to a network of collusion involving Sailendra Mamidi, the former principal commissioner of income tax in Thiruvananthapuram, Sarath, an ex-income tax officer, and others, intending to defraud the Indian government. They allegedly provided undue tax benefits to Powath Jewellers in Kottayam by facilitating reduced tax assessments.

The ED stated that Mamidi demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Joy Thomas, owner of Powath Jewellery, to finalize the favorable tax assessments. The ED's comprehensive chargesheet reflects a significant development in the case as the Ernakulam court acknowledges the evidence presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)