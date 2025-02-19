Left Menu

Bribery Conspiracy Unveiled in Kottayam Jewellery Case

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against a former income tax principal commissioner and associates for bribery involving a Kerala jewellery firm. The accused allegedly conspired to grant undue tax benefits to Powath Jewellers, Kottayam, demanding illegal gratification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) unveiled a bribery conspiracy on Wednesday involving prominent tax officials and a Kerala-based jewellery firm. A chargesheet has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against five individuals, including a former principal commissioner of income tax, before a special court in Ernakulam.

The allegations point to a network of collusion involving Sailendra Mamidi, the former principal commissioner of income tax in Thiruvananthapuram, Sarath, an ex-income tax officer, and others, intending to defraud the Indian government. They allegedly provided undue tax benefits to Powath Jewellers in Kottayam by facilitating reduced tax assessments.

The ED stated that Mamidi demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Joy Thomas, owner of Powath Jewellery, to finalize the favorable tax assessments. The ED's comprehensive chargesheet reflects a significant development in the case as the Ernakulam court acknowledges the evidence presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

