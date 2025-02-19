Left Menu

Ukrainian Actor Armen Ataine Arrested Again Over Forged Birth Certificate

Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, already in custody for the Torres investment scam, was arrested again for allegedly creating a forged birth certificate to claim Indian nationality. The document, discovered during a probe, falsely stated Ataine was born in Mumbai. Authorities are investigating further, including possible accomplices.

Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine, previously detained due to the Torres investment scam, was apprehended once more on Wednesday. Officials allege Ataine forged a birth certificate to claim Indian nationality, prompting the arrest.

The Bhoiwada Police, in central Mumbai, charged Ataine and two accomplices on February 14. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) uncovered the forged certificate during their investigation into the Torres scam, with false claims of Ataine's Mumbai birth issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Authorities revealed Ataine used the fraudulent certificate for an Indian passport application. He remains in judicial custody while police delve deeper into possible networks involved in fake documents, with initial findings already disputing Ataine's nationality claims, according to police statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

