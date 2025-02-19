Teen Tragedy: Chow Mein Stall Altercation Turns Fatal
A teenage boy, Santanu Das, died after an altercation over delayed chow mein service at a stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. Local BJD leader Kamal Mallik was arrested for the assault, which led to Santanu's critical injuries and subsequent death. The incident has caused local uproar.
A teenage boy's life was tragically cut short following a violent encounter over delayed chow mein service at a food stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident, which occurred after a seemingly trivial argument escalated, took place on February 9 and led to the death of 14-year-old Santanu Das.
The altercation began when Santanu's father, Sukadev, visited a local stall run by Anil Kumar Mallik. Frustrated by a 30-minute delay in serving his order, Sukadev allegedly confronted the stall owner and was subsequently beaten. In a bid to defend his father, Santanu intervened, which resulted in a brutal attack by local BJD leader Kamal Mallik and others, causing severe injuries.
Despite efforts to save Santanu, including a transfer to a private hospital in Cuttack, he succumbed to his injuries. The arrest of Kamal Mallik has been made as police continue to search for other suspects. The incident has sparked a local outcry as the community grapples with the senseless loss.
