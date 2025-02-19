Left Menu

Teen Tragedy: Chow Mein Stall Altercation Turns Fatal

A teenage boy, Santanu Das, died after an altercation over delayed chow mein service at a stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. Local BJD leader Kamal Mallik was arrested for the assault, which led to Santanu's critical injuries and subsequent death. The incident has caused local uproar.

Jajpur(Odisha) | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:44 IST
A teenage boy's life was tragically cut short following a violent encounter over delayed chow mein service at a food stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident, which occurred after a seemingly trivial argument escalated, took place on February 9 and led to the death of 14-year-old Santanu Das.

The altercation began when Santanu's father, Sukadev, visited a local stall run by Anil Kumar Mallik. Frustrated by a 30-minute delay in serving his order, Sukadev allegedly confronted the stall owner and was subsequently beaten. In a bid to defend his father, Santanu intervened, which resulted in a brutal attack by local BJD leader Kamal Mallik and others, causing severe injuries.

Despite efforts to save Santanu, including a transfer to a private hospital in Cuttack, he succumbed to his injuries. The arrest of Kamal Mallik has been made as police continue to search for other suspects. The incident has sparked a local outcry as the community grapples with the senseless loss.

Latest News

