Teen Tragedy: Chow Mein Stall Altercation Turns Fatal

A teenage boy's life was tragically cut short following a violent encounter over delayed chow mein service at a food stall in Odisha's Jajpur district. The incident, which occurred after a seemingly trivial argument escalated, took place on February 9 and led to the death of 14-year-old Santanu Das.

The altercation began when Santanu's father, Sukadev, visited a local stall run by Anil Kumar Mallik. Frustrated by a 30-minute delay in serving his order, Sukadev allegedly confronted the stall owner and was subsequently beaten. In a bid to defend his father, Santanu intervened, which resulted in a brutal attack by local BJD leader Kamal Mallik and others, causing severe injuries.

Despite efforts to save Santanu, including a transfer to a private hospital in Cuttack, he succumbed to his injuries. The arrest of Kamal Mallik has been made as police continue to search for other suspects. The incident has sparked a local outcry as the community grapples with the senseless loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)