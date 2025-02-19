Israel Prepares for Release of Deceased Hostages from Gaza

Israel has been informed of the list of deceased hostages set to be released from Gaza on Thursday, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday. While the names have not been disclosed, affected families have already received the heartbreaking news.

In an emotionally charged video message, Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow and described the following day as one that would bring significant grief to Israel. 'Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the state of Israel. An upsetting day, a day of grief,' he remarked.

He further shared, 'We bring home four of our beloved hostages, deceased. We embrace the families, and the heart of an entire nation is torn. My heart is torn.' The nation braces for the emotional toll of receiving the remains of their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)