Left Menu

Israel Prepares for Release of Deceased Hostages from Gaza

Israel will receive the bodies of four deceased hostages from Gaza, with Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledging the emotional impact on the nation. Families have been informed, underscoring a day of grief and mourning for the country as they prepare to bring home their loved ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:37 IST
Israel Prepares for Release of Deceased Hostages from Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has been informed of the list of deceased hostages set to be released from Gaza on Thursday, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on Wednesday. While the names have not been disclosed, affected families have already received the heartbreaking news.

In an emotionally charged video message, Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow and described the following day as one that would bring significant grief to Israel. 'Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the state of Israel. An upsetting day, a day of grief,' he remarked.

He further shared, 'We bring home four of our beloved hostages, deceased. We embrace the families, and the heart of an entire nation is torn. My heart is torn.' The nation braces for the emotional toll of receiving the remains of their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025