Elon Musk's Courtroom Victories Empower Trump Administration's Efficiency Drive

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has made significant strides in the courtroom, overcoming legal challenges that have stymied other parts of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Critics, including labor unions and Democrats, have filed lawsuits arguing that DOGE oversteps its authority and compromises privacy. However, federal judges, regardless of their political affiliations, have often ruled in favor of DOGE, denying efforts to restrict its access to sensitive databases.

This judicial success contrasts sharply with setbacks faced by other Trump administration initiatives, strengthening Musk's position to potentially downsize the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)