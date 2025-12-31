Onion Farmers Demand Justice: Protests Loom Over 2025 Losses

In 2025, onion farmers across India endured major financial hardships, attributing losses to improper market interference by the government, according to Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers' Association.

The association claims that procurement practices were flawed, with onions purchased through intermediaries rather than directly from farmers, resulting in corruption and price suppression. They demand compensation and a legal minimum support price based on production costs.

Threatening nationwide protests if demands aren't satisfied, the association calls for a judicial inquiry into the onion procurement process and advocates for better policies to prevent similar losses in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)