Left Menu

Onion Farmers Demand Justice: Protests Loom Over 2025 Losses

Bharat Dighole and the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers’ Association accuse the government of causing financial losses for onion farmers through improper market interventions in 2025. They demand a judicial probe, proper compensation, and reforms, warning of protests if these demands remain unmet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:06 IST
Onion Farmers Demand Justice: Protests Loom Over 2025 Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, onion farmers across India endured major financial hardships, attributing losses to improper market interference by the government, according to Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers Farmers' Association.

The association claims that procurement practices were flawed, with onions purchased through intermediaries rather than directly from farmers, resulting in corruption and price suppression. They demand compensation and a legal minimum support price based on production costs.

Threatening nationwide protests if demands aren't satisfied, the association calls for a judicial inquiry into the onion procurement process and advocates for better policies to prevent similar losses in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Herculean Task: Reviewing Epstein Files

Justice Department's Herculean Task: Reviewing Epstein Files

 Global
2
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
3
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
4
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025