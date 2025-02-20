Darkness Descends: Russia's Continued Assault on Odesa's Infrastructure
Russia has launched a mass drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine, causing power outages and damage to infrastructure. Thousands are left without electricity or heating as efforts continue to restore services. Four people, including a child, are injured amid ongoing threats to civilian energy facilities.
For the second consecutive night, Russia has launched a significant drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine, leaving thousands in darkness and damaging crucial infrastructure, including a restaurant and an administrative building. The region's governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed the attacks resulted in a blackout for approximately 5,000 residents.
The widespread disruption extends beyond the city limits, leaving nearly 90,000 individuals in the Odesa district without power or heat. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that about 500 apartment buildings, schools, and hospitals reported heating issues, as freezing temperatures grip the Black Sea port city.
The Ukrainian military is actively working to counter the assault, having intercepted a significant number of drones, but the damage is still substantial. Russia's unyielding attacks on civilian energy infrastructure since March 2024 have caused widespread blackouts and forced school closures, sparking concern amid Ukraine's harsh winter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Attack Ignites Russian Oil Depot Blaze
Neo-Nazi Leader's Baltimore Blackout Plot Thwarted
Neo-Nazi Plot to Attack Baltimore's Power Grid: Guilty Verdict
Tensions Ignite: Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Russian Energy Sites
ADB and Fiji Partner to Develop Sustainable Waste Management Infrastructure