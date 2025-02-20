Left Menu

Pentagon Plans $50 Billion Budget Reallocation

The Pentagon is tasked with creating a strategy to reallocate $50 billion in the 2026 fiscal budget toward initiatives prioritized by former President Donald Trump. This involves identifying potential cuts and refocusing on core defense objectives, as stated by Robert Salesses, who is managing deputy defense secretary duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 04:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday it has been ordered to formulate a plan to identify $50 billion in potential cuts from the fiscal year 2026 budget. This budget savings aim to redirect funds into defense priorities that align with former President Donald Trump's vision.

Robert Salesses, performing the duties of the deputy defense secretary, highlighted the need to refocus the Department on its core mission while adhering to Trump's defense-focused objectives. These efforts involve developing a list of possible offsets aimed at reallocation.

The planned offsets target approximately 8% of the Biden Administration's proposed FY26 budget, totaling the $50 billion needed. These funds would then be channeled into programs supporting Trump's national defense priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

