Pentagon Plans $50 Billion Budget Reallocation

The Pentagon announced on Wednesday it has been ordered to formulate a plan to identify $50 billion in potential cuts from the fiscal year 2026 budget. This budget savings aim to redirect funds into defense priorities that align with former President Donald Trump's vision.

Robert Salesses, performing the duties of the deputy defense secretary, highlighted the need to refocus the Department on its core mission while adhering to Trump's defense-focused objectives. These efforts involve developing a list of possible offsets aimed at reallocation.

The planned offsets target approximately 8% of the Biden Administration's proposed FY26 budget, totaling the $50 billion needed. These funds would then be channeled into programs supporting Trump's national defense priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)