Panama's Migrant Dilemma in the Darien Province

Panama has transferred 98 deportees from various countries to a camp in its Darien province, a major route for migrants heading to the US, according to an anonymous government official.

The migrants, initially part of a group of 299 deported by the US, declined voluntary repatriation and will remain in Darien until third countries accept them. Some remain in a Panama City hotel under police guard, a situation the government denies is detention.

A Chinese woman among them briefly escaped but was recaptured near the Panama-Costa Rica border. Panama serves as a transit point after agreeing to facilitate deportations considered challenging by the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)