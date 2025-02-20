Panama's Migrant Dilemma in the Darien Province
Panama has received 98 deportees from the US and relocated them to a camp in its Darien province. The deportees, mostly from Asian countries, refused repatriation and await relocation plans. Meanwhile, a migrant briefly escaped from a hotel but was recaptured near the Panama-Costa Rica border.
Panama has transferred 98 deportees from various countries to a camp in its Darien province, a major route for migrants heading to the US, according to an anonymous government official.
The migrants, initially part of a group of 299 deported by the US, declined voluntary repatriation and will remain in Darien until third countries accept them. Some remain in a Panama City hotel under police guard, a situation the government denies is detention.
A Chinese woman among them briefly escaped but was recaptured near the Panama-Costa Rica border. Panama serves as a transit point after agreeing to facilitate deportations considered challenging by the Trump administration.
