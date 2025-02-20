Heightened Security: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Receives 'Z' Category Protection
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been provided 'Z' category security by the Delhi Police, involving 22 personnel including PSOs and static armed guards. Following the Ministry of Home Affairs' guidelines in the 'Yellow Book', this protocol is customary for safeguarding VIPs and VVIPs. Similar security was afforded to former CM Atishi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been granted 'Z' category security by the Delhi Police, sources revealed on Thursday.
This decision follows the security protocols outlined by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the 'Yellow Book', which provides detailed protection procedures for VIPs and VVIPs.
Under the 'Z' category, Gupta will be protected by around 22 personnel. This includes personal security officers (PSOs), escorts, surveillance staff, and approximately eight static armed guards. Such security measures are typically reserved for prominent political figures, according to police sources. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi received similar security during her time in office.
