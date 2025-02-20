Left Menu

Desperate Thirst: Greece's Struggle Against Water Scarcity

In Greece's Argolida region, water scarcity is a pressing issue exacerbated by climate change and infrastructure deficits. Old, leaky pipes waste over half the water, affecting both agriculture and daily life. The EU has initiated measures to combat the crisis, but substantial investment is needed for meaningful resolution.

Desperate Thirst: Greece's Struggle Against Water Scarcity
In the Argolida region of southern Greece, water scarcity is a significant concern, with irrigation canals and aging infrastructure leaking more than half of the water. Authorities warn residents against consuming the contaminated water, pushing them to rely on bottled water.

The EU has launched a campaign to address this climate change-driven water crisis, demanding assessments of water leakage levels and planning extensive investments for improved water security. Greece, facing the impacts of climate change and a history of underinvestment, loses around half of its drinking water due to leaks and theft—substantially higher than the EU average.

Notably, in agricultural hubs like Argolida, the need for comprehensive water management reform is urgent. Despite government spending on infrastructure, severe water shortages continue to impact both local residents and farmers, who face the additional threat of salinity in groundwater sources.

