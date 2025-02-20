Left Menu

Heartbreaking Return: The Final Journey of the Bibas Brothers

Hamas handed over the bodies of Kfir and Ariel Bibas, Israeli infant and toddler, alongside their mother and another hostage. This occurred under a Gaza ceasefire, sparking grief in Israel. The handover marks initial body returns, amid planned living hostage swaps under international mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:12 IST
The tragic handover of Kfir and Ariel Bibas' bodies by Hamas has deeply affected Israel, marking a poignant milestone under the Gaza ceasefire arrangement mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. The infants, along with their mother Shiri Bibas and an elderly hostage, Oded Lifschitz, were among the hostages captured on October 7, 2023.

The event unfolded at Khan Younis in Southern Gaza, where hundreds braved the cold to witness the solemn ceremony. The emotional atmosphere was mirrored by a visible Hamas militant presence and a poster depicting resistance imagery, deepening the historic tension over Palestinian lands.

Although the handover offered some closure, questions remain unresolved for the bereaved families. This landmark exchange is followed by further negotiations, aiming to secure the release of more living hostages in the coming days amidst a backdrop of international political pressures and internal criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

