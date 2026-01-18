Congress Protests Gherao over MGNREGA Repeal in Karnataka

In Karnataka, Congress leaders, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, are set to launch protests against the repeal of the MGNREGA. Announced for January 27, the protest involves gheraoing the Raj Bhawan and BJP headquarters in Bengaluru.

Congress is also organizing a five-kilometer walk across all Assembly constituencies in opposition to the new VB-G RAM G Act. A special session of the Karnataka Assembly has been convened to deliberate the withdrawal of the MGNREGA.

Shivakumar, after meetings with senior Congress officials in Delhi focusing on upcoming Assam elections, emphasized the party's commitment to this cause. He assured that party members, including MLAs and MPs, are prepared to contest the MGNREGA issue on streets and at panchayat levels.

