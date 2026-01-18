Congress to Lead Statewide Protests Against MGNREGA Repeal in Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leaders, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, have announced plans to protest the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by gheraoing the Raj Bhawan and state BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on January 27.

In addition to these protests, party leaders will undertake a five-kilometer walk in every assembly constituency in Karnataka to voice their opposition to the recently introduced VB-G RAM G Act. A special session of the Karnataka Assembly has also been convened to discuss and condemn the withdrawal of the MGNREGA programme.

Shivakumar, who met with top Congress leadership in Delhi to strategize the protest, emphasized that the Congress will fight both at the street level and within local governance structures, organizing meetings with panchayat members, MLAs, and MPs. He dismissed speculation regarding leadership changes and reaffirmed the focus on government and party work.

(With inputs from agencies.)