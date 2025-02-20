Left Menu

Uttarakhand's UCC: Myths, Misunderstandings, and Mandates

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accuses Congress of spreading myths about the Uniform Civil Code. He argues for compulsory registration of live-in relationships for safety and highlights the state's achievement in implementing the UCC, stressing it was drafted with broad consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:06 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accused the Congress of spreading misinformation regarding the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He stated that the Congress does not uphold the Constitution and indirectly supports atrocities against women by opposing mandatory registration of live-in relationships.

Dhami suggested that registering live-in relationships would help keep authorities informed, preventing potential abuse. He cited the tragic case of Shraddha Walkar to underline the importance of such measures. Dhami highlighted that the provisions of the UCC were drafted after extensive consultations and are aimed at safeguarding partner safety.

He dismissed rumors that out-of-state men marrying Uttarakhand women would gain local rights, attributing these to attempts to mislead the public. Dhami praised Uttarakhand for its pioneering implementation of the UCC and noted the recent electoral victories as validation of public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

