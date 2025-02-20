UN Rights Chief Condemns Gaza's Display of Bodies

The United Nations' top human rights official condemned the public display of bodies in Gaza, calling it a violation of international law. The handover involved the remains of two Israeli infants and their family, victims of a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

Hamas returned the bodies under a ceasefire agreement reached in Gaza last month. Among those repatriated were Kfir Bibas, a baby, and his four-year-old brother Airel, along with their mother Shiri Bibas and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz.

Volker Turk, the UN rights chief, emphasized that international law forbids cruel or degrading treatment of the deceased, requiring respect for them and their families.

