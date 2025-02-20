Ukraine and U.S. Seek Path to Lasting Peace
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss strategies for achieving a just and enduring peace. Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's commitment to peace through strength and shared a vision of the necessary steps with Kellogg.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Thursday that he discussed approaches to securing a just and enduring peace with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy on war, during Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.
Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's commitment to achieving peace through strength in a social media post on X, reflecting the nation's resolve in the face of ongoing conflict.
The meeting underscores continued efforts by Ukraine and the United States to pave a path toward lasting stability in the region, with both parties examining potential strategies and necessary steps.
