Ukraine and U.S. Seek Path to Lasting Peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Thursday that he discussed approaches to securing a just and enduring peace with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy on war, during Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's commitment to achieving peace through strength in a social media post on X, reflecting the nation's resolve in the face of ongoing conflict.

The meeting underscores continued efforts by Ukraine and the United States to pave a path toward lasting stability in the region, with both parties examining potential strategies and necessary steps.

