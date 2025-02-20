Left Menu

Ukraine and U.S. Seek Path to Lasting Peace

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg to discuss strategies for achieving a just and enduring peace. Sybiha emphasized Ukraine's commitment to peace through strength and shared a vision of the necessary steps with Kellogg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:00 IST
Ukraine and U.S. Seek Path to Lasting Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on Thursday that he discussed approaches to securing a just and enduring peace with Keith Kellogg, the U.S. envoy on war, during Kellogg's visit to Ukraine.

Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's commitment to achieving peace through strength in a social media post on X, reflecting the nation's resolve in the face of ongoing conflict.

The meeting underscores continued efforts by Ukraine and the United States to pave a path toward lasting stability in the region, with both parties examining potential strategies and necessary steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025