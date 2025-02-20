U.S. Withholds Support for U.N. Resolution on Ukraine

The United States has declined to co-sponsor a draft U.N. resolution condemning Russian aggression and backing Ukraine's territorial integrity. This potential shift arrives three years post-Moscow's invasion and as tensions grow between Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and U.S. President Trump, who seeks a swift end to the conflict.

Traditionally a co-sponsor of such resolutions, the U.S. has supported Ukraine against Russia, with billions in military aid. The draft resolution is backed by over 50 countries, yet the U.S.'s absence could weaken its passage in the U.N. General Assembly.

The resolution deadline remains unclear as Washington debates its stance, a move that could reshape international support dynamics during Europe's largest conflict since World War Two. Diplomatic efforts now focus on rallying other global allies, particularly from the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)