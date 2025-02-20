Crackdown on Drunken Driving: The Alarming Findings in Himachal Pradesh

A startling discovery has come to light in Himachal Pradesh, where alcohol was detected in 229 out of 1,000 blood samples analyzed after road incidents. The Traffic, Tourist and Railways (TTR) wing of the state's police department conducted the investigations in 2024, aiming to tackle the pressing issue of drunk driving.

The state police are taking strict legal measures against violators, including prosecuting first-time offenders under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Repeat offenders may face license cancellations, and severe cases could result in imprisonment, reflecting the urgency of road safety.

With a global concern over road safety and thousands of lives lost annually, factors like alcohol consumption, reckless driving, and poor road conditions contribute significantly to accidents. Himachal Pradesh authorities are planning to set up a database of repeat offenders to effectively manage and prevent further violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)