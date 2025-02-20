Assault in Sambalpur: Woman's Trust Shattered
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Sambalpur district, Odisha, for allegedly assaulting a female postgraduate student. The woman, a resident of Burla, had been contacted by the accused for two months. An argument led to the attack, leaving her seriously injured. Police seized several items during the investigation.
A 35-year-old man in Odisha's Sambalpur district has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a female postgraduate student, authorities confirmed Thursday.
According to Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, the victim was in frequent contact with the accused over the past two months. An alleged altercation erupted during their meeting near the Metakani temple, leading to the brutal attack.
The injured woman was initially treated in VIMSAR, Burla, before being transferred to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Police have conducted an initial investigation, seizing key evidence including phones and objects stained with blood.
