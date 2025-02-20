Left Menu

Tragic House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

An 80-year-old woman perished in a house fire sparked by a heater short circuit in Saraswati Vihar. Despite efforts from her family and emergency services, she couldn't be saved. The blaze, which occurred late Wednesday night, also destroyed property worth lakhs. Investigation is ongoing.

Gurugram | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:15 IST
An elderly woman tragically lost her life when a fire, caused by a heater short circuit, engulfed her residence in Saraswati Vihar, police reported Thursday.

The fire erupted around 11.30 pm Wednesday at house number 490, Vivekanand Block, where 80-year-old Anjali Bakshi lived. Despite valiant efforts by family members and emergency services, Bakshi could not be saved from the intense flames.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar confirmed a forensic team has been deployed to gather evidence and statements have been taken from family members while the investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

