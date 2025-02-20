Tragic House Fire Claims Life of Elderly Woman

An elderly woman tragically lost her life when a fire, caused by a heater short circuit, engulfed her residence in Saraswati Vihar, police reported Thursday.

The fire erupted around 11.30 pm Wednesday at house number 490, Vivekanand Block, where 80-year-old Anjali Bakshi lived. Despite valiant efforts by family members and emergency services, Bakshi could not be saved from the intense flames.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar confirmed a forensic team has been deployed to gather evidence and statements have been taken from family members while the investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)