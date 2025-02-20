Left Menu

18-Year Hunt Ends: Former Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Arrested

After an 18-year manhunt, former Hizbul Mujahideen member Anwari Ali Chouhan was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir. Active for seven years, Chouhan surrendered in 2007 but went underground, evading arrest. He was wanted for involvement in multiple terror cases, including a 2006 grenade attack in Reasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended Anwari Ali Chouhan, a former member of the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, after an exhaustive 18-year pursuit.

Chouhan, who initially joined Hizbul Mujahideen in 2001 and remained active until his surrender in 2007, managed to evade capture by frequently relocating. His arrest comes as police intensified their efforts, ultimately tracking him down in a forest near Gujjar Kothian, Talwara.

Authorities had been seeking Chouhan for his alleged role in a string of terror activities, including a deadly grenade attack in Reasi. His capture marks the culmination of years of investigative work and serves as a significant achievement for the region's counter-terrorism operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

