Silenced Voices: Communication Halt in Federal Agencies Sparks Congressional Concern

In a significant allegation, Representative Chellie Pingree has claimed that the Trump administration has instructed staff at key federal agencies to cease communications with Congress.

Agencies impacted include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Interior Department. These changes have reportedly deteriorated longstanding working relationships vital for Congressional decision-making processes.

This development has raised significant concerns, as Pingree, a top Democrat on the appropriations committee, has expressed frustration at the mass terminations within the agencies, calling for transparency by February 27.

