Silenced Voices: Communication Halt in Federal Agencies Sparks Congressional Concern

Representative Chellie Pingree accuses the Trump administration of disrupting communication between federal agencies and Congress. Staff from the USDA, EPA, and Interior have reportedly been silenced. The move has led to outrage in Congress, emphasizing the need for transparency and efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant allegation, Representative Chellie Pingree has claimed that the Trump administration has instructed staff at key federal agencies to cease communications with Congress.

Agencies impacted include the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Interior Department. These changes have reportedly deteriorated longstanding working relationships vital for Congressional decision-making processes.

This development has raised significant concerns, as Pingree, a top Democrat on the appropriations committee, has expressed frustration at the mass terminations within the agencies, calling for transparency by February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

