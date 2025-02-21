Unresolved Mystery Surrounds Released Bodies in Israel
The Israeli military identified two of three bodies released by Hamas as those of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother, Ariel Bibas. However, the third body was not identified as the boys' mother, Shiri Bibas, or any other known hostage, leaving the situation unresolved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 04:53 IST
The Israeli military announced on Friday the identification of two bodies released by Hamas as infant Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother, Ariel Bibas.
However, military officials revealed that a third body, which was expected to be the boys' mother, Shiri Bibas, remains unidentified. This has intensified the ongoing enigma.
The unidentified body does not match any known hostage records, widening the scope of the mystery and complicating the efforts to confirm identities and bring closure to the affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement