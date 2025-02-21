Left Menu

Justice Department Challenges Shielding of Administrative Law Judges

The U.S. Justice Department has decided that the protection layers for administrative law judges are unconstitutional, ending its defense of them in court. This move aligns with President Trump and Elon Musk's efforts to reduce federal agencies' power and follows recent Supreme Court decisions that limit regulatory authority.

21-02-2025
The U.S. Justice Department has deemed protections for administrative law judges unconstitutional, marking a significant policy shift as it will no longer defend these removal restrictions in court, according to officials on Thursday.

Chad Mizelle, the department's chief of staff, highlighted that administrative judges are "unelected and constitutionally unaccountable." The decision surfaces amid President Trump's and Elon Musk's push to diminish the federal regulatory agencies' influence.

This policy change corresponds with the Supreme Court's conservative judgments curtailing agency power, notably criticizing the SEC's use of in-house administrative judges. A legal blockade request by the administrative judges' union against Musk's cost-reduction efforts illustrates the growing tension.

