Army's Heroic Rescue Efforts in Nagarkurnool Tunnel Collapse

In a race against time, the Engineer Task Force of the Bison Division in the Indian Army has been deployed to assist in the rescue operations for eight individuals trapped in a tunnel collapse within the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project, located in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana and Andhra Sub Area teams are coordinating the ongoing mission to ensure safety and efficiency.

The Army's impressive arsenal, which includes high-capacity pumping sets, armored hoses, excavators, and bulldozers, is being employed to clear the debris and ensure the safe evacuation of those trapped. Medical and engineering teams are working around the clock to expedite the operation. The Indian Army emphasizes its priority remains the swift and safe extraction of the trapped individuals.

According to a defense release, a joint meeting involving the Civil administration, NDRF, SDRF, the Army, and tunnel construction contractors is underway, highlighting the collaborative effort to achieve a successful rescue. The incident occurred on February 22, after a section of approximately three meters of the under-construction canal tunnel gave way, trapping workers inside.

