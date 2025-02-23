Notorious Gang Associate Deepak Sharma Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police have successfully detained Deepak Sharma, a suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang, from the area of Hari Nagar. The arrest took place on Sunday, according to a police official's statement.

Sharma, aged 28, had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to arms violations. A tip-off indicated his whereabouts, leading to the swift police operation on February 20, resulting in his capture.

Authorities confirm that Sharma is embroiled in a slew of criminal activities, including seven cases of snatching and arms-related offenses logged in various police stations across Dwarka.

