Notorious Gang Associate Deepak Sharma Arrested in Delhi
Delhi Police arrested Deepak Sharma, linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang, in Hari Nagar. He was a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case and faces multiple other charges. Information led police to his location, where he was apprehended during an operation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police have successfully detained Deepak Sharma, a suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang, from the area of Hari Nagar. The arrest took place on Sunday, according to a police official's statement.
Sharma, aged 28, had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to arms violations. A tip-off indicated his whereabouts, leading to the swift police operation on February 20, resulting in his capture.
Authorities confirm that Sharma is embroiled in a slew of criminal activities, including seven cases of snatching and arms-related offenses logged in various police stations across Dwarka.
