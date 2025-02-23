Left Menu

Notorious Gang Associate Deepak Sharma Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested Deepak Sharma, linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang, in Hari Nagar. He was a proclaimed offender in an Arms Act case and faces multiple other charges. Information led police to his location, where he was apprehended during an operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:29 IST
Notorious Gang Associate Deepak Sharma Arrested in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully detained Deepak Sharma, a suspected associate of the Neeraj Bawana gang, from the area of Hari Nagar. The arrest took place on Sunday, according to a police official's statement.

Sharma, aged 28, had been declared a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to arms violations. A tip-off indicated his whereabouts, leading to the swift police operation on February 20, resulting in his capture.

Authorities confirm that Sharma is embroiled in a slew of criminal activities, including seven cases of snatching and arms-related offenses logged in various police stations across Dwarka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025