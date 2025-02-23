Left Menu

Manipur's Resilient Displaced: Ensuring Timely Aid and Support

Manipur's Chief Secretary, Prashant Kumar Singh, reassured timely aid for internally displaced individuals impacted by prolonged conflict. Efforts include efficient initiatives by the administration and donations such as looms and bicycles for women weavers and students. The region has seen significant displacement due to ethnic violence since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh pledged timely aid and comprehensive support for those internally displaced by ongoing conflict in the state. Speaking at Imphal East district, Singh acknowledged the hardships faced by these individuals.

The administrative efforts, he said, would be enhanced for transparency and effectiveness, driven by the aim to assist over 250 displaced persons affected by ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. Singh praised the resilience displayed by the displaced communities in adverse conditions over the last two years.

Simultaneously, proactive steps are being taken in Imphal East, including the provision of looms and bicycles for women and students, improving lifestyle prospects amidst recovery efforts. The district witnessed the return of over 293 families as security conditions improved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

