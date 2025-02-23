Tamil Nadu's Fishers: Stuck in Troubled Waters
Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised concerns over the increasing arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin urged the Indian government to convene the Joint Working Group to address this issue, affecting the livelihood of many fishermen and families.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to address an escalating crisis, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced deep concern over the surge in arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. Stalin called for immediate intervention by the central government to resolve these tensions.
Highlighting a recent incident where the Sri Lankan Navy detained 32 Indian fishermen and seized five boats, Stalin emphasized the deteriorating situation. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convene the Joint Working Group without delay to find a lasting solution.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly appealed to bilateral channels to secure the release of detained fishermen and equipment. He stressed the urgent need for diplomatic engagement to prevent further detentions, which continue to jeopardize the livelihood of fishermen in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deportation Dilemma: Chidambaram Questions Jaishankar over Handcuffing of Indians by US
U.N. Operations in Yemen Sa'ada Region Halted Amid Houthi Detentions
UN Halts Humanitarian Aid in Yemen Amid UN Staff Detentions
UN Operations Halted in Yemen Amid Houthi Detentions
UN Halts Aid Operations Amid Houthi Detentions