Tamil Nadu's Fishers: Stuck in Troubled Waters

In a bid to address an escalating crisis, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced deep concern over the surge in arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. Stalin called for immediate intervention by the central government to resolve these tensions.

Highlighting a recent incident where the Sri Lankan Navy detained 32 Indian fishermen and seized five boats, Stalin emphasized the deteriorating situation. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convene the Joint Working Group without delay to find a lasting solution.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly appealed to bilateral channels to secure the release of detained fishermen and equipment. He stressed the urgent need for diplomatic engagement to prevent further detentions, which continue to jeopardize the livelihood of fishermen in Tamil Nadu.

