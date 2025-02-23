Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Fishers: Stuck in Troubled Waters

Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised concerns over the increasing arrests of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin urged the Indian government to convene the Joint Working Group to address this issue, affecting the livelihood of many fishermen and families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to address an escalating crisis, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has voiced deep concern over the surge in arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities. Stalin called for immediate intervention by the central government to resolve these tensions.

Highlighting a recent incident where the Sri Lankan Navy detained 32 Indian fishermen and seized five boats, Stalin emphasized the deteriorating situation. He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to convene the Joint Working Group without delay to find a lasting solution.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly appealed to bilateral channels to secure the release of detained fishermen and equipment. He stressed the urgent need for diplomatic engagement to prevent further detentions, which continue to jeopardize the livelihood of fishermen in Tamil Nadu.

