Left Menu

Apprehension at the Border: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Meghalaya

Six Bangladeshis, previously working in Mumbai as masons, were detained by BSF in Meghalaya after crossing from Bangladesh to seek employment. Among them, a woman intended to visit Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment. The region's porous border has been a concern for local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:28 IST
Apprehension at the Border: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Meghalaya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, BSF personnel detained six Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into Meghalaya from Bangladesh, officials reported on Sunday. The apprehended individuals were aiming to return to Mumbai for employment, with one woman planning a trip for medical reasons.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF nabbed the individuals from various locations across West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills. These arrests were part of an effort to curb unlawful crossings in the area, which is known for its challenging terrain and inadequate fencing across 20% of its international border.

Meanwhile, a separate incident involved unidentified miscreants, suspected to be from Bangladesh, ransacking homes near the Umkiang village border. An FIR was filed, and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025