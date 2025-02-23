Apprehension at the Border: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Meghalaya
Six Bangladeshis, previously working in Mumbai as masons, were detained by BSF in Meghalaya after crossing from Bangladesh to seek employment. Among them, a woman intended to visit Mumbai for her husband's medical treatment. The region's porous border has been a concern for local authorities.
- Country:
- India
In a swift operation, BSF personnel detained six Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into Meghalaya from Bangladesh, officials reported on Sunday. The apprehended individuals were aiming to return to Mumbai for employment, with one woman planning a trip for medical reasons.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the BSF nabbed the individuals from various locations across West Jaintia Hills and South Garo Hills. These arrests were part of an effort to curb unlawful crossings in the area, which is known for its challenging terrain and inadequate fencing across 20% of its international border.
Meanwhile, a separate incident involved unidentified miscreants, suspected to be from Bangladesh, ransacking homes near the Umkiang village border. An FIR was filed, and police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Fairness in Public Employment
Gujarat Unveils Ambitious GCC Policy to Drive Innovation and Employment
Volvo Expands in Karnataka: Boosting Local Economy and Employment
India's Employment Drive: Rozgar Melas Boost Job Opportunities
Ministry of Labour and Employment Conducts Public Grievance Disposal Review Meeting