Brazen Gold Chain Snatching Incident in Dhakuria

In a brazen act of robbery, a group of unidentified miscreants snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in the Dhakuria area of the city, police reported on Sunday.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday. The victim was en route to a relative's house to deliver prasad when she was targeted by the criminals. A senior police officer detailed the event, noting that the woman was alone when three individuals on a motorcycle stopped her under false pretenses.

The victim recounted that one miscreant pointed towards a nearby flat, distracting her. As she turned, they swiftly grabbed her gold chain and menaced her before fleeing the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)