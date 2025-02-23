Tragic Double Death Shocks Jhunjhunu: Suspected Murder-Suicide
A couple was found dead in Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan. Rafiq Rangrej, 40, was found hanging, and his wife Parveen Bano was discovered dead in bed. Police suspect a murder-suicide after frequent disputes between the couple. Their son discovered the bodies, and the investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic incident that has left the local community in shock, a couple was discovered dead in their home in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Sunday.
Rafiq Rangrej, aged 40, was found hanging from the ceiling while the lifeless body of his wife, Parveen Bano, lay on the bed inside their Mukundgarh residence.
Police suspect that after a heated argument, Rangrej strangled his wife and subsequently took his own life. The grim scene was uncovered by their son, who had to force open the door. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem and are continuing their investigation.
