Tragic Discovery: Missing Children Found in Bihar Well
The bodies of three young children were found in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district after being reported missing. The children, belonging to Chandan Mahattha's family, were identified as Tarun, Tanya, and Tanishq. Initial investigations suggest a possible family dispute as the motive.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three missing children were discovered in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district, police reported on Sunday.
The victims, Tarun Kumar, Tanya Kumari, and Tanishq, were the children of local resident Chandan Mahattha. Mahattha had filed a missing persons report for his children on Saturday.
Authorities suspect foul play, potentially linked to a family dispute, as the initial investigation suggests the children may have been forcibly thrown into the well. The investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Consumer Finance Bureau Halts Investigations under Acting Director
Three persons killed, 10 injured in collision between truck and SUV in MP's Satna district: Police.
Four persons killed as dumper truck overturns and falls on a group of labourers in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.
Forgery Scandal Hits Thane: e-Seva Kendra Owners Under Investigation
High Court Upholds Integrity of Police Investigation Process