Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Children Found in Bihar Well

The bodies of three young children were found in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district after being reported missing. The children, belonging to Chandan Mahattha's family, were identified as Tarun, Tanya, and Tanishq. Initial investigations suggest a possible family dispute as the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:38 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Children Found in Bihar Well
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three missing children were discovered in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district, police reported on Sunday.

The victims, Tarun Kumar, Tanya Kumari, and Tanishq, were the children of local resident Chandan Mahattha. Mahattha had filed a missing persons report for his children on Saturday.

Authorities suspect foul play, potentially linked to a family dispute, as the initial investigation suggests the children may have been forcibly thrown into the well. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025