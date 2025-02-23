Tragic Discovery: Missing Children Found in Bihar Well

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of three missing children were discovered in a well in Bihar's Samastipur district, police reported on Sunday.

The victims, Tarun Kumar, Tanya Kumari, and Tanishq, were the children of local resident Chandan Mahattha. Mahattha had filed a missing persons report for his children on Saturday.

Authorities suspect foul play, potentially linked to a family dispute, as the initial investigation suggests the children may have been forcibly thrown into the well. The investigation continues.

