US Firms Eye Future Business in Russia

Steve Witkoff, acting as President Donald Trump's special envoy, indicated that the possibility for U.S. firms to conduct business in Russia hinges on a forthcoming peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This statement was made during an interview with CBS News on Sunday.

Witkoff's remarks highlight the potential for economic collaboration pending a resolution to the ongoing hostilities. This prospective shift in international business dynamics could open doors for American enterprises, positioning them to enter the Russian market contingent upon diplomatic progress.

The envoy's comments come as nations closely monitor developments in the peace negotiations, understanding that the economic implications are significant for both regional stability and global trade networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)