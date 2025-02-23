Boosting Maharashtra's Administrative Efficiency with AI and Sports Support

Maharashtra is set to introduce a divisional revenue commissionerate in Latur or Nanded, according to Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. This strategic decision aims to boost administrative efficiency across the region, addressing longstanding bureaucratic challenges.

In a bid to tackle the backlog of approximately 12,000 unresolved cases, the government plans to integrate artificial intelligence into revenue hearings, expediting processes that have lagged for over a decade. This tech-forward move resonates with the government's broader commitment to enhancing governance.

Further, the minister announced the establishment of 15 district collector offices and 65 tehsildar offices throughout Maharashtra. Concurrently, a Rs 1 crore grant will support annual state-level revenue sports competitions, emphasizing the government's commitment to a holistic approach to administration and public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)