International Manhunt Ends: The Capture of Mohamed Amra
French fugitive Mohamed Amra, known for a deadly escape, was captured in Bucharest after nine months. His entourage, involved in the escape, was also arrested. Despite attempts to disguise himself, Amra was identified via facial recognition. Romanian authorities may extradite him to France.
In a dramatic culmination of an extensive international pursuit, notorious French fugitive Mohamed Amra appeared in a Romanian court, following his arrest in Bucharest after a nine-month manhunt.
Amra, who dyed his hair red to evade capture, was arrested alongside ten others from his entourage, all suspected of abetting his escape and subsequent evasion from law enforcement. This daring escape, which took place in Normandy, left two guards dead.
Interpol had issued a notice for Amra's capture, and Romanian police, alerted by French counterparts, successfully identified and apprehended him near a shopping centre. Extradition decisions are now pending in the Romanian judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
