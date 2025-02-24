Left Menu

International Manhunt Ends: The Capture of Mohamed Amra

French fugitive Mohamed Amra, known for a deadly escape, was captured in Bucharest after nine months. His entourage, involved in the escape, was also arrested. Despite attempts to disguise himself, Amra was identified via facial recognition. Romanian authorities may extradite him to France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:56 IST
International Manhunt Ends: The Capture of Mohamed Amra
fugitive
  • Country:
  • Romania

In a dramatic culmination of an extensive international pursuit, notorious French fugitive Mohamed Amra appeared in a Romanian court, following his arrest in Bucharest after a nine-month manhunt.

Amra, who dyed his hair red to evade capture, was arrested alongside ten others from his entourage, all suspected of abetting his escape and subsequent evasion from law enforcement. This daring escape, which took place in Normandy, left two guards dead.

Interpol had issued a notice for Amra's capture, and Romanian police, alerted by French counterparts, successfully identified and apprehended him near a shopping centre. Extradition decisions are now pending in the Romanian judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025