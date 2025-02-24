Left Menu

U.S. Administration Cuts Thousands of USAID Jobs Amidst Global Aid Uncertainty

The Trump administration is placing a majority of USAID personnel on paid leave and cutting 2,000 positions, significantly impacting the U.S.'s foreign assistance capabilities. This move, cleared by a federal judge, targets USAID, a crucial tool for American influence abroad, amidst ongoing legal battles from government employee unions.

Updated: 24-02-2025 04:26 IST
The administrative machinations of President Donald Trump's government have once again stirred controversy, as thousands of USAID personnel find themselves on the brink of losing their jobs. On Sunday, a notice underscored the administration's intent to place most of the USAID workforce on paid administrative leave and eliminate 2,000 U.S.-based positions.

This sudden move comes as a blow not only to the federal employees affected but also to the broader objectives of American foreign policy. USAID serves as a pivotal component of the United States' soft power strategy, offering crucial assistance and fostering diplomatic relations worldwide. The initiative, backed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, leaves many questioning the future of U.S. global leadership.

Despite the cuts, the administration has authorized exceptions for certain security and counternarcotics efforts, while broader humanitarian aid programs remain drastically curtailed. Experts and former USAID officials argue that this decision undercuts critical support for global crises, leaving America ill-prepared to respond to international emergencies.

