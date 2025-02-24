Left Menu

NCLT Ushers a New Chapter in Byju's Insolvency Saga with Ajmera's Appointment

The NCLT has appointed Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional for Byju's, undergoing insolvency proceedings. Ajmera replaces Pankaj Shrivastava, who faced disciplinary actions. The tribunal also restored Byju's original Committee of Creditors. Legal challenges continue as Byju's promoter resolves certain financial obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:49 IST
NCLT Ushers a New Chapter in Byju's Insolvency Saga with Ajmera's Appointment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) made a significant move on Monday by approving Shailendra Ajmera as the resolution professional for the troubled edtech firm, Byju's. This decision comes amidst ongoing insolvency proceedings that have thrust the company into the financial spotlight.

In replacing Pankaj Shrivastava, the NCLT addressed previous concerns by directing disciplinary measures against him. Key changes in Byju's financial structure include the NCLT's reversal of the exclusion of certain creditors from the Committee of Creditors (CoC), restoring the original setup to include Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance as financial creditors.

The backdrop to this tribunal decision is a complex legal landscape, where Byju's has been addressing financial obligations, notably by agreeing to a significant payment linked to sponsorship rights with BCCI. Despite this, Glas Trust has challenged the decisions, pushing the matter to higher judicial scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

