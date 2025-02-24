NIA Files Chargesheet Against CPI (Maoist) Leader in Revitalization Case
The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Ajay Singhal for attempting to revive the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in northern India. Singhal, holding significant status within the outfit, was involved in recruitment and fundraising efforts across various states, as revealed through NIA investigations.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed a chargesheet against Ajay Singhal, an alleged member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, accused of attempts to rejuvenate its activities in northern Indian states. This development was revealed in a statement from the NIA.
According to the agency, Singhal, who resided in Sonipat, Haryana, was responsible for the organization's state committee and held a rank comparable to a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). The chargesheet was submitted to a specialized NIA court in Lucknow.
NIA's investigation found that Singhal was heavily involved in efforts to revitalize the outfit's activities across multiple northern regions, allegedly partaking in funding operations in Jharkhand and recruitment initiatives for the CPI (Maoist).
(With inputs from agencies.)
