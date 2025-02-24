Left Menu

NIA Files Chargesheet Against CPI (Maoist) Leader in Revitalization Case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against Ajay Singhal for attempting to revive the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit in northern India. Singhal, holding significant status within the outfit, was involved in recruitment and fundraising efforts across various states, as revealed through NIA investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:43 IST
NIA Files Chargesheet Against CPI (Maoist) Leader in Revitalization Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed a chargesheet against Ajay Singhal, an alleged member of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization, accused of attempts to rejuvenate its activities in northern Indian states. This development was revealed in a statement from the NIA.

According to the agency, Singhal, who resided in Sonipat, Haryana, was responsible for the organization's state committee and held a rank comparable to a Central Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). The chargesheet was submitted to a specialized NIA court in Lucknow.

NIA's investigation found that Singhal was heavily involved in efforts to revitalize the outfit's activities across multiple northern regions, allegedly partaking in funding operations in Jharkhand and recruitment initiatives for the CPI (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025