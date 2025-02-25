Left Menu

Lawmakers Unite Against China's Trade Tactics

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced legislation aimed at strengthening trade enforcement laws to counteract China's trade practices and the challenges posed by its Belt and Road Initiative. Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Tina Smith lead efforts to empower the U.S. Commerce Department.

Updated: 25-02-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 01:39 IST
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced new legislation on Monday with the aim of bolstering U.S. trade enforcement laws. This action is in response to emerging concerns regarding China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Spearheaded by Republican Senator Todd Young and Democratic Senator Tina Smith, the legislation garners support from over a dozen senators. It specifically targets correcting China's trade imbalances and aims to provide the U.S. Commerce Department with enhanced tools.

'China has distorted the free market by dumping undervalued products and subsidizing industries, actions designed to harm American businesses and workers,' declared Senator Young.

(With inputs from agencies.)

