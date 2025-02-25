Controversial Leadership Shake-Up at the ATF: Kash Patel Takes the Helm

Kash Patel was sworn in as acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, adding to his role as FBI Director, as reported by an inside source.

Patel's appointment raises concerns among Democrats and gun control groups, citing his controversial views and lack of experience compared to previous directors.

Gun safety advocates fear a rollback of Biden administration's gun violence prevention measures, while Patel's supporters commend his defense of the Second Amendment rights.

