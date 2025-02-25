Controversial Leadership Shake-Up at the ATF: Kash Patel Takes the Helm
Kash Patel has been appointed acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives days after becoming FBI Director. Patel's leadership raises alarms due to his controversial statements and lack of experience. Gun control groups worry about potential policy reversals as he supports gun rights advocates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
Kash Patel was sworn in as acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, adding to his role as FBI Director, as reported by an inside source.
Patel's appointment raises concerns among Democrats and gun control groups, citing his controversial views and lack of experience compared to previous directors.
Gun safety advocates fear a rollback of Biden administration's gun violence prevention measures, while Patel's supporters commend his defense of the Second Amendment rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures
Judge says Trump administration hasn't fully complied with order in funding freeze case, White House must release funds, reports AP.
Trump Administration Shutters CFPB in Controversial Move
Judge Halts Trump Administration's Federal Funding Freeze
CFPB Controversy: Financial Power Struggle Amid Trump Administration's Idling