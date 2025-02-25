Left Menu

Controversial Leadership Shake-Up at the ATF: Kash Patel Takes the Helm

Kash Patel has been appointed acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives days after becoming FBI Director. Patel's leadership raises alarms due to his controversial statements and lack of experience. Gun control groups worry about potential policy reversals as he supports gun rights advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:40 IST
Controversial Leadership Shake-Up at the ATF: Kash Patel Takes the Helm
Kash Patel
  • Country:
  • United States

Kash Patel was sworn in as acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, adding to his role as FBI Director, as reported by an inside source.

Patel's appointment raises concerns among Democrats and gun control groups, citing his controversial views and lack of experience compared to previous directors.

Gun safety advocates fear a rollback of Biden administration's gun violence prevention measures, while Patel's supporters commend his defense of the Second Amendment rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025