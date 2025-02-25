Demand for Judicial Probe in Telangana Tunnel Collapse

An intense political confrontation erupts in Telangana as the BRS demands a thorough judicial probe into the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel collapse. The criticism focuses on alleged negligence by the ruling Congress government, with BRS Working President K T Rama Rao making calls for immediate judicial intervention.

Insisting on accountability, Rao urged the formation of a judicial commission under a sitting High Court judge to dissect the events leading to the accident. He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of focusing on election campaigns rather than relief efforts, implicating governmental oversight in the absence of Geological Survey of India approvals for the project.

Despite political tensions, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy called for unity in the rescue operation, urging both parties to concentrate on saving lives. With eight people still trapped, the SLBC project remains a contentious issue, set against a backdrop of political blame and public safety concerns.

