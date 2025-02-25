The Standoff Over 'El Mayo': Extradition Dilemma

The extradition of a prominent alleged drug lord is stalling as Mexican authorities await a response from the United States. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, co-founder of the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested last year in the U.S. Yet, despite Mexico's formal request, American authorities have not confirmed his return.

Zambada's arrest was a significant success for U.S. law enforcement, following his capture at a New Mexico airfield alongside Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of another infamous drug traffic figure. He currently faces a multitude of charges in New York, including drug trafficking and money laundering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

However, Zambada's legal team has signaled their willingness to negotiate a plea deal, aiming to remove the threat of the death penalty. The outcome of such negotiations may significantly influence the international handling of this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)