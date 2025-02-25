Multilateral System Reform: A Global Imperative
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the urgent need for a new multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities, highlighting the inadequacies of existing structures. He reaffirmed India's commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism and active promotion of human rights in his address to the UN Human Rights Council.
- Country:
- India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for an urgent overhaul of the multilateral system to better align with contemporary global needs. In his virtual address at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he highlighted the shortcomings of current structures, especially as global conflicts multiply.
Jaishankar underscored India's relentless stance against terrorism, pushing for zero tolerance and denouncing any attempt to normalize such acts. He reiterated India's active role in human rights promotion, backed by sustainable partnerships worldwide that respect fiscal responsibility and transparency.
He concluded with a reassertion of India's dedication to spearheading global reform efforts and upholding human rights principles, emphasizing the importance of seeing the world as one family—a view he claimed is more crucial now than ever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Church of England Moves Towards Independent Safeguarding Reforms
Challenges like terrorism, cyber-crime, climate-induced disasters transcend borders: Rajnath Singh at Defence Ministers' Conclave.
India-Israel: A Strategic Alliance Against Terrorism
Swedish Police Apprehend Suspect in Terrorism Probe
India and Israel Strengthen Ties to Combat Terrorism and Foster Economic Growth