Multilateral System Reform: A Global Imperative

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has called for an urgent overhaul of the multilateral system to better align with contemporary global needs. In his virtual address at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he highlighted the shortcomings of current structures, especially as global conflicts multiply.

Jaishankar underscored India's relentless stance against terrorism, pushing for zero tolerance and denouncing any attempt to normalize such acts. He reiterated India's active role in human rights promotion, backed by sustainable partnerships worldwide that respect fiscal responsibility and transparency.

He concluded with a reassertion of India's dedication to spearheading global reform efforts and upholding human rights principles, emphasizing the importance of seeing the world as one family—a view he claimed is more crucial now than ever.

