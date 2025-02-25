Governor's Peace Talks with Arambai Tenggol: A Step Towards Resolving Manipur Conflict

In a pivotal meeting aimed at restoring stability in the strife-ridden state of Manipur, Meitei village volunteers from Arambai Tenggol met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday. Their discussions focused on surrendering weapons under specific conditions in a bid to re-establish peace and normalcy, as per official sources.

The meeting was led by Arambai Tenggol's chief, Korounganba Khuman, accompanied by other key members. Post-discussion, Arambai Tenggol's Public Relations Officer Robin Mangang mentioned that a mutual understanding was reached, which will soon be disclosed to the public. The governor assured them of concerted efforts to restore peace in Manipur while seeking their cooperation in disarming.

The Arambai Tenggol delegation also submitted a memorandum to the governor, detailing their major demands. These include border fencing, implementation of the NRC using 1951 as the base year, deportation of illegal immigrants, and strict action against militants violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) treaty. They also highlighted the need for legal protection for village volunteers and ST status for the Meitei community. Governor Bhalla previously urged for the return of looted police weapons and illegally held arms within a week, warning of severe consequences for non-compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)