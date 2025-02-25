Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Young Lives End in Suspected Suicide

Two young individuals, Komal and Nikhil, were found dead from bullet injuries in a Manesar hotel, suspected to be a suicide. Initial investigations reveal a personal connection between the two. A country-made pistol was discovered at the scene. Police are continuing their investigation into the tragic incident.

Updated: 25-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:28 IST
In a shocking incident, two young individuals were discovered dead with bullet wounds in a hotel in Manesar, raising suspicions of a possible suicide case, according to local police officials on Tuesday.

The tragic victims, identified as 20-year-old Komal and 23-year-old Nikhil, were both found in a room at Haveli Hotel after Komal's parents reported her missing when she did not return home post-examination, leading to a police investigation that traced her mobile signal.

Upon entry into the locked room, authorities found the victims deceased from gunshot injuries. A locally manufactured .315 bore pistol was recovered at the scene. The investigation suggests Komal, a BA student, and Nikhil, an apprentice, had a close relationship, possibly leading to this devastating end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

