Tragic Loss: Two Young Lives End in Suspected Suicide

In a shocking incident, two young individuals were discovered dead with bullet wounds in a hotel in Manesar, raising suspicions of a possible suicide case, according to local police officials on Tuesday.

The tragic victims, identified as 20-year-old Komal and 23-year-old Nikhil, were both found in a room at Haveli Hotel after Komal's parents reported her missing when she did not return home post-examination, leading to a police investigation that traced her mobile signal.

Upon entry into the locked room, authorities found the victims deceased from gunshot injuries. A locally manufactured .315 bore pistol was recovered at the scene. The investigation suggests Komal, a BA student, and Nikhil, an apprentice, had a close relationship, possibly leading to this devastating end.

