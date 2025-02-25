Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses to Quash Corruption Proceedings Against Former Karnataka CM

The Supreme Court dismissed former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy's plea to quash proceedings in a corruption case about land de-notification for pecuniary gains during his tenure. Despite arguments on the necessity of a sanction under amended laws, the court decided there was enough evidence to proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:36 IST
corruption
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed the plea of former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, seeking to quash corruption proceedings related to land de-notification. The case involves accusations of pecuniary gains linked to two plots of land in Bengaluru.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Rajesh Bindal refused to entertain Kumaraswamy's challenge to an October 2020 Karnataka High Court order that upheld the proceedings. The corruption allegations relate to a period between June 2006 and October 2007, during Kumaraswamy's tenure as chief minister.

Kumaraswamy's legal team argued that proceedings should require a sanction under the amended Prevention of Corruption Act. However, the high court previously determined that no sanction was necessary, citing sufficient materials to continue with the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

