Superintendent Somay Munde Honored for Transformative Child Welfare Initiatives

Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde receives the 'Bal Snehi' award from the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Acknowledged for initiatives, including a book to raise awareness, anti-cybercrime efforts, and workshops, Munde's efforts have impacted thousands of students and minors in Latur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde has been recognized for his significant contributions to child welfare by being awarded the 'Bal Snehi' award from the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Munde's achievements include the first-of-its-kind book 'Inspector Damini', aimed at educating students on issues such as cybercrime, POCSO Act, and anti-ragging laws. Munde's department also led efforts in counseling minors involved in posting inappropriate content on social media platforms.

Additional initiatives include a district-wide essay competition on police safety awareness, which involved 30,000 students, and a directive to regulate coffee shop environments. Collaborative workshops with Tata Institute of Social Sciences also provided frameworks for criminal rehabilitation and children's rights education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

